Water supply restored in Nashik's Darewadi-Lonwadi area after District Collector's swift action

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI): The water supply in Darewadi-Lonwadi area of Trimbakeshwar Taluka in Nashik has been repaired "immediately" on Sunday, following the order issued by the District Collector Suraj Mandhare.

"The water supply in the area was damaged leading to water shortage in the area. Women from five to six villages had to carry pots on their heads and walk ten kilometers each day," said Sarpanch Avinash Patil-Zole.

He contacted the local administration regarding the water crisis.

"Tehsildar Deepak Girase immediately completed the repair work and restored water supply," added Patil-Zole.

Girase said that the water supply could be restored "immediately" due to the follow up by the District Collector. (ANI)

