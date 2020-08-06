Water that entered JJ hospital after incessant showers now cleared: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that water entered JJ Hospital on Thursday evening due to incessant rainfall, and that was later cleared and there is no water accumulation in the hospital now.

"Water had entered JJ Hospital in the evening due to incessant rainfall. It was later cleared and currently, there is no water accumulation," the BMC said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall. PM assured all possible support," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

Normal life was disrupted in Mumbai on Wednesday after the city received heavy rainfall at isolated places for 12 hours.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpour in the region.

"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," IMD said in a tweet. (ANI)

