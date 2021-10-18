Waterlogging in parts of Delhi due to rains, traffic movement affected

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Following heavy rains in the national capital last night, several parts in and around Delhi witnessed waterlogging, causing slow-moving traffic and route blockages on Monday.

The Delhi Traffic Police in its traffic advisory, on Monday, informed that the MB road has been closed due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass.

Gazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Delhi was also waterlogged following overnight rainfall in the city.

Delhi police in the advisory suggested alternative routes for commuters' convenience.

"Due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover Or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur," police said in a tweet.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted: "moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds (speed reaching occasionally 40-50 kmph) over Delhi during next 24 hours."

The temperature of Delhi has also dropped to 21 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, in the last 24 hours, the national capital has received 3 mm rainfall and the relative humidity was reported to be 90 per cent.

The off-season rains have been attributed to western disturbance by the IMD.

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted for adjoining areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana too. (ANI)

