Waterlogging in parts of Kolkata due to continuous rainfall

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The heavy downpour caused water-logging at several places in Kolkata on Sunday.

Vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement have also been disrupted due to waterlogging on roads.

Sharing his agony, a local resident Naushad Ahmed told ANI, "Since three days it's raining and the entire city is drowning. The government does not seem to take any action to resolve the issue. The water is creating infection and it's affecting our daily life."

The rains have damaged the roads completely and it increases the risk for us to use the road, a resident Sandeep Kumar Shah said.

Children are not able to go to schools and we have also lost the electricity connection, he added.

According to the IMD, in Kolkata, skies will generally remain cloudy and may receive one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for next one week. (ANI)

