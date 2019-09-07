Waterlogging in parts of Mumbai due to heavy rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 7 (ANI): Heavy downpour led to water-logging in multiple stretches of Mumbai on Saturday.

Vehicular traffic was paralysed while pedestrian movement was also disrupted due to the flooded roads.

According to IMD Mumbai, skies will generally remain cloudy, with heavy spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the city and suburbs.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 29-degree Celsius and 25-degree Celsius respectively. (ANI)

