Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Mathura's Bhuteshwar

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Several parts of Mathura faced the problem of waterlogging after heavy rainfall lashed the city since Saturday night.

"Due to the waterlogging under the bridges, there is a huge traffic and we have to ask the drivers to divert their routes", says traffic police.

"I was going to drop my owner's son at Bhuteshwar but due to the negligence of the Municipal cooperation, we common people have to suffer," Manoj Goswami, a driver.



He further added, "Since yesterday, there has been waterlogging in several parts but there is no improvement.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday late night predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

Cities including Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad are likely to experience light to moderate spell in next two hours, IMD predicted.

The weather department also predicted light and moderate spells for the cities of Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Kasganj, Nandgaon, Iglas. (ANI)

