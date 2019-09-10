Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi extends Onam greetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted citizens on the occasion of Onam.

"Happy Onam to each and every one of you! May this festive season bring joy and happiness to all," Gandhi, who was elected as an MP from Wayanad, said in a tweet.

Onam is a harvest festival mainly celebrated in Kerala. The festival is celebrated to commemorate the Great King Mahabali, who according to the legends is said to visit Kerala on this auspicious occasion.

This 10-day long festivity witnesses people decorating their houses with 'Rangoli' and engaging themselves in activities like boat race, flower arrangement, tug of war among others.

