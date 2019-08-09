Wayanad: Two people have died due landslide after heavy rain
Wayanad: Two people have died due landslide after heavy rain

Wayanad: Two dead due landslide after heavy rain

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:22 IST

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Two people died in Meppadi area of Wayanad district on Friday due to landslides following heavy rains, the NDRF said.
Kerala and its neibhouring states are receiving relentless rains from the past few days. Several isolated pockets of the state have been submerged due to swelling of rivers.
Several teams of the NDRF are carrying out rescue operation in various places of Kerala to save those in deluged areas.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KDSMA) has evacuated 22,165 people to safety in 315 camps across the state.
All schools have been asked to remain closed by authorities in the wake of heavy downpour. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:47 IST

Kathua: Youths welcome abrogation of Article 370, hoist national...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Few students of Government Degree College in Kathua hoisted national flag on the entry gate of the institution to welcome the decision on abrogation of Article 370 in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:38 IST

It was an honour to witness you receiving Bharat Ratna: PM Modi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he felt honoured to have witnessed former president Pranab Mukherjee receiving India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna at a grand ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:51 IST

K'taka: Bus services affected due to heavy rains

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In wake of incandescent rainfall in Karnataka, bus services in certain routes were cancelled.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:39 IST

Telangana: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering father

Rachakonda (Telangana) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father and imposed a fine of Rs 100 on him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:51 IST

India's first underwater train to be launched in Kolkata soon

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): India's first underwater train project in Kolkata is almost complete. The metro will soon be operational soon, Union Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal announced.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:36 IST

Delhi police arrest nine members of Neeraj Bawana gang

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested nine persons and seized huge amount of arms and ammunition from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:34 IST

Maharashtra floods: 12 Navy teams deployed in Sangli

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Amid flood-like situation in Maharashtra, 12 rescue teams of Indian Navy were deployed today in Sangli district in addition to the teams already present in Kolhapur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:02 IST

Kerala: Operations suspended at Cochin International Airport...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall warning, operations at the Cochin International Airport were suspended till 3 pm, August 11.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:22 IST

Body of 31-yr-old dentist found in Mumbai flat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): A 31-year-old dentist allegedly committed suicide in Andheri on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:02 IST

Indian Navy mobilises rescue teams for flood relief and...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): With large parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka reeling under extensive flooding due to incessant rains, the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy has mobilised considerable resources to provide assistance to state and district administrations of affected areas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 07:00 IST

NMC is huge and visionary reform in medical education sector:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Hailing the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday termed it as a huge and visionary reform which will provide wider access to people for quality healthcare.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:56 IST

Kin of Andhra woman who dies at govt health centre stage protest

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Relatives of a 30-year-old woman who died on Thursday at government-run community health centre here in Palasa town, staged an agitation at the facility alleging negligence by the duty doctor.

Read More
iocl