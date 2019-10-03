West Bengal police with the accused and seized bottles of Phensedyl. Photo Credit: West Bengal Police Twitter handle
West Bengal police with the accused and seized bottles of Phensedyl. Photo Credit: West Bengal Police Twitter handle

WB: 1 held in Murshidabad, 1000 bottles Phensedyl seized

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:58 IST

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Police have arrested a person and seized 1000 bottles of Phensedyl and a four-wheeler from him on Thursday.
"Berhampore PS #MurshidabadDistrictPolice arrested 01 person and seized 1000 bottles of Phensedyl (to be used as drug) & 01 four wheeler from his possession. #FightAgainstDrugTrafficking #SayNoToDrug," a tweet from the official twitter handle of West Bengal police read.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

