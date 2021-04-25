WB: 11 injured in gas cylinder explosion in South 24 Parganas

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Eleven workers were seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded in an illegal leather factory in Bhangar of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.



According to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime, Tamal Sarkar, factory workers were making fertilizer out of the left-over hide in the dark of the night.

"The boiler gas cylinder of the factory exploded and 11 workers were injured. The injured workers are undergoing treatment at the Bhangar Nalmuri Block Primary Health Center. Three were shifted to Kolkata as their condition was critical," Sarkar informed.

Bhangar Police Station Police Commissioner and Sarkar reached the spot and sealed the illegal factor. (ANI)

