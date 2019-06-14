WB: 151 bottles of Phensedyl seized, three arrested

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday arrested three drug smugglers and seized 151 bottles of Phensedyl in Behar district of West Bengal.

Two operations were conducted by the BSF personnel of Guwahati frontier on the intervening night of June 12 and 13 from bordering areas of Satbhandari and Choudharihat.

In the first operation, BSF troops apprehended two Indian national identified as Bharat Barman and Prabha Barman who were trying to smuggle 50 bottles of Phensedyl to Bangladesh.

Whereas in the second operation, acting on a tip-off, the troops apprehended another Indian drug smuggler Saidul Hoque with 101 bottles of Phensedyl.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

