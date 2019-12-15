WB: 1st supplementary chargesheet filed in NIA court in connection with FICN case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed first supplementary chargesheet in NIA Special Court, Kolkata in connection with a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) case against an accused.

The accused has been identified as Md. Jamiul Sk.

A chargesheet has been filed under sections 120B, 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

