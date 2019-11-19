WB: 2 Assam-based drug peddlers detained with 133 kg cannabis

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Two Assam-based drug peddlers were detained after cannabis weighing about 133 kg was recovered from their possession on Hide Road in West Port area in Kolkata.

They were detained on November 18. The two accused have been identified as Dhananjoy Debnath (32) and Biplob Debnath (28).

"On search of these people and the vehicle, five big sacks containing a huge amount of flowering and fruiting tops of cannabis plants, commonly known as 'Ganja ' total weighing about 133 kgs were recovered and seized the vehicle," read an official statement.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

