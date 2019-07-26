WB: 2 held with 10 Kg pills of Amphetamines

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26 (ANI): Two people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly possessing nine packets of narcotic drugs, 'Amphetamines'.

The two accused have been identified as - Ripon Hussain and Ripon Sk.

"On July 25, acting on credible source information, in the afternoon one vehicle (Swift-Dezire) was intercepted on Basanti Highway (Pragati Maidan P.S area)," an official statement said.

"Upon being searched, altogether 9 (Nine) packets of Narcotic Drugs i.e Amphetamines commonly known as 'YABA' total weighing about 10kgs consisting of 100000 pieces tablets (Approx) were seized," the statement said.

Both of them will be produced before a court in Kolkata on July 26. (ANI)

