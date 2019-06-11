Police officials deployed at Kankinara area (North 24 Parganas) after the explosion. [Photo/ANI]
WB: 2 killed, 4 hurt in explosion in Kankinara

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:30 IST

Kankinara (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): At least two people were killed and four others severely injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district last night, police said.
"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. Several robberies have taken up in the area. We demand administration to help us," a local told ANI.
Minutes after the incident, the local police rushed to the spot in order to bring back normalcy in the vicinity. (ANI)
Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:39 IST

