WB: 2 killed, 4 hurt in explosion in Kankinara

Kankinara (West Bengal) [India], June 11 (ANI): At least two people were killed and four others severely injured in an explosion in Kankinara area of North 24 Parganas district last night, police said.

"Unidentified miscreants lobbed a crude bomb last night. We are scared. Several robberies have taken up in the area. We demand administration to help us," a local told ANI.

Minutes after the incident, the local police rushed to the spot in order to bring back normalcy in the vicinity. (ANI)

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)