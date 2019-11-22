Representative Image
Representative Image

WB: 2 men lynched by mob over cattle smuggling suspicion, 11 arrested

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:28 IST

Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Eleven people have been arrested after two persons were allegedly beaten to death over suspicion of cow smuggling at Putimari Fauleswari village in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Thursday.
Both deceased identified as Prakash Das and Babul Mitra were allegedly carrying stolen cattle in a pickup van.
Das and Mitra, residents of Mathavanga, were allegedly stopped by some villagers at Putimari Fauleswari village on Wednesday night.
After finding cows in the van, they pulled out the duo on suspicion of cattle smuggling and thrashed them brutally. The two sustained grievous injuries in the incident. The angry mob also torched the pickup van.
Later, local police rescued the victims and admitted them to the Coochbehar hospital. Shortly after admission, they succumbed to injuries. Following the incident, police have arrested 11 persons in connection with the lynching case.
Alina Yasmin, head of Putimari Fuleswari Gram Panchayat told media, "We were informed about the incident by locals at around 2 pm and the next morning, we found a vandalised van. The mob were attacked on suspicion of cattle theft."
"There is always a fear of cattle theft among the village. It is a very common incident in our village. However, this is for the time that two persons lost their lives due to theft," Rajkumar Barman, a local resident of Putimari Fauleswari village said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:31 IST

Sanjay Nirupam warns Cong against joining hands with Shiv Sena,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): While Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress seem to be close to the final stage before government formation in Maharashtra, Congress leader Sanjay Raut on Friday expressed doubts over the stability of the alliance.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:23 IST

J-K achieves highest road length in country under PMGSY, 11,400...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the highest road length in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in this year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:15 IST

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Congress for criticising electoral bonds

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Congress for accusing the Centre of covering up corruption through the introduction of electoral bonds scheme and said that the Congress party never favoured transparency in the electoral process

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:14 IST

Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik comment on changing dynamics of...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): At a time when Shiv Sena is drifting away from one of its oldest alliance partner BJP and inching closer to Congress and NCP to form government in Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Friday commented on the changing

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:08 IST

Puducherry : Police Sub-Inspector commits 'suicide'

Puducherry (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A police Sub-Inspector Vimal Kumar allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:05 IST

ED visits Tihar jail to interrogate P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday visited Tihar jail to interrogate former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:56 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Bus overturns in road accident; no casualties,...

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): A bus overturned here in the early hours of Friday, there were no casualties but all the passengers sustained injuries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:56 IST

Lekhi targets AAP over air pollution, quality of water in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): At a time when the air quality in the national capital remains in 'very poor' category, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday hit out at the AAP government over the issue of air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

People of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainiks want Uddhav Thackeray as...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Brushing aside reports that he is in the race for the Chief Minister's post in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the people of Maharashtra and Shiv Sainik's want party Chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

ML Khattar meets Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, discusses issues...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the latter's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:52 IST

Ashok Tanwar seeks modification of SC's order on Ravidas temple

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Former Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking a modification of its earlier order which had paved the way for re-construction of Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area and sought the shrine to be made a "permanent structure."

Read More
iocl