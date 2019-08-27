WB: 26 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested while crossing over to India

Bongaon (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): As many as 26 Bangladeshi nationals who tried to crossover to India were arrested by Border Security Force (BSF), officials said on Tuesday.

According to BSF sources, the illegal immigrants were arrested on Monday from the Ghona field area of the Indo-Bangladesh border which comes under Bangaon Police Station limits.

"The Bangladeshi nationals, including two brokers, were arrested by the BSF personnel of the 64 Battalion, guarded at the border, as the BSF personnel have intensified surveillance in the area. The arrested brokers were handed over to the Bangaon police station for further legal action," sources said.

The illegal immigrants, including children and women, were presented before the Bongaon Sub-Division Court. (ANI)

