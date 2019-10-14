WB: 3 held with 6 kg drug worth Rs 50 lakh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested three men with 6 kg narcotics worth Rs 50 lakh from Chingrighata Crossing, police said.

Those apprehended have been identified as Baki Billa Gazi and Aktarul Gazi from West Bengal and Ali Ahamed, a native of Manipur.

The Anti-FICN team of STF on Sunday intercepted the three drug peddlers.

During searches, a huge amount of narcotics- amphetamines, commonly known as 'YABA', weighing about 6 kg approximately consisting of 60,000 tablets worth Rs 50 lakh were recovered and seized.

They were arrested under sections 22(c) and 29 the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The three will be produced before the NDPS court at Bichar Bhawan in Kolkata today. (ANI)

