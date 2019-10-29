WB: 3 people dead, 1 injured in socket bomb explosion

Farzipara (West Bengal) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Three people died and another sustained injuries after a socket bomb hidden in a bucket by cattle smugglers exploded near border outpost (BOP) Farzipara on Monday, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The incident occurred around 6:20 pm, BSF officials said.

The injured has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)