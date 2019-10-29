Representative image
WB: 3 people dead, 1 injured in socket bomb explosion

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:22 IST

Farzipara (West Bengal) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Three people died and another sustained injuries after a socket bomb hidden in a bucket by cattle smugglers exploded near border outpost (BOP) Farzipara on Monday, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).
The incident occurred around 6:20 pm, BSF officials said.
The injured has been admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:57 IST

Maharashtra: Four nabbed for stabbing man to death in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Four people were arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a 28-year-old man to death in Aurangabad, police said.

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 00:33 IST

MP: Fire breaks out at godown behind hospital, no casualties reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A fire broke out at a godown located right behind a hospital here on Monday night.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:40 IST

PM Modi thanks world leaders for Diwali greetings, tags UK PM in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked several world leaders who had extended their wishes on Diwali.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:31 IST

Assam's two-child policy not against any particular community,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday said the Assam government's two-child policy was not against any "particular community" as it was being made out by certain people.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:31 IST

Over 75 pc decline in deaths due to LWE violence: MHA

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Deaths and incidents due to Left-wing extremism (LWE) will become negligible in the next four years if the current trend of decrease in such incidents continues, a Central government report suggests.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:22 IST

Manmohan Singh to lead Congress delegation to Kartarpur Sahib

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Congress has formed a delegation of its leaders led by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:08 IST

Rajnath Singh to attend SCO meeting in Uzbekistan, visit Russia later

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Uzbekistan to participate in the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) heads of states meeting being held in capital Tashkent on November 1.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:00 IST

US favours Tibetan Buddhist system to choose Dalai Lama's...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The US government supports the Tibetan people and favours the Tibetan Buddhist system to choose the successor to spiritual leader Dalai Lama, country's Ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom Samuel D Brownback said on Monday.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:00 IST

Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): One civilian was killed in firing by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Monday, according to police.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 23:00 IST

Something very wrong: Rahul on EU parliamentarians' J-K visit

New Delhi [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that there is "something very wrong" with the Centre's decision to allow a European Union (EU) delegation to visit Jammu and Kashmir and not permitting Indian MPs to go to the region.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:47 IST

Vehicle falls into gorge in Arunachal, Army troops rescue passengers

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Indian Army troops have "rescued and recovered" a vehicle which fell off a cliff while going from Bomdila to Tenga.

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:47 IST

WB Cong leader writes to Sonia Gandhi to extend support for TMC...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party leader in West Bengal Assembly, Abdul Mannan has written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi suggesting that the party should support TMC candidate for the November 25 by-election for Kharagpur Assembly seat.

