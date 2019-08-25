Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The 41st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two men for illegally transporting brown sugar from the Khoribari area of Siliguri in West Bengal, said an official.
The SSB officials on Saturday seized over 750 grams of brown sugar from their possession.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
WB: 750 g brown sugar seized, two arrested in Siliguri
ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:04 IST
Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The 41st Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested two men for illegally transporting brown sugar from the Khoribari area of Siliguri in West Bengal, said an official.