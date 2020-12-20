WB: Amit Shah attends cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday attended a cultural programme at Visva-Bharati University in Shantiniketan, Birbhum. He is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, which will conclude today.

The Union Home Minister also paid floral tributes to Rabindranath Tagore at Rabindra-Bhavana, Shantiniketan, Birbhum, earlier today.

A group of students performed the cultural dances during the event.



The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah's much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday. (ANI)

