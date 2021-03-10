WB Assembly polls: Siliguri shop comes up with BJP, Congress, TMC-themed sweets

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 10 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, a sweet shop in Siliguri has designed political party symbols on sweets.

Pankaj Ghosh, the owner of the shop, said that they make new items as per the season and customers too like the sweets.

"We make new items as per the season. Customers are liking the sweets and we are selling sweets at Rs 20 per piece," said Ghosh.

Kolkata's iconic sweet shop Balaram Mallick Radharaman Mallick has also etched political slogans and party symbols on Sandesh, a Bengali sweet dish made of milk, sugar and other ingredients.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP made deep inroads in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats and reducing TMC's tally to 22. Out of the total 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the Left drew a blank. (ANI)