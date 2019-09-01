An awareness program was launched by the forest department and BNHS for conserving endangered vulture species in Siliguri, West Bengal. (Photo/ANI)
WB: Awareness program organised on conserving endangered vulture species

Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:35 IST

By Tarak Sarkar
Siliguri (West-Bengal) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) in collaboration with West-Bengal Forest Department and Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) on Sunday organised an awareness program for the conservation of endangered vulture species in Siliguri, West Bengal.
Many wildlife lovers including several environmentalists, students and others took part in this campaign to save the three critically endangered gyps vulture species which are on the verge of extinction.
The three resident vulture species-- White-backed vulture, Slender-billed vulture and Long-billed vulture are on the verge of extinction and according to the red data book, these species are critically endangered.
Sachine Ranade, Assistant Director, BNHS said: "Vultures here are dying due to "Diclofenac" drug, which was used in the veterinary sector earlier, later it was banned by the Indian government. The vultures manage our ecology so we should save them to balance our ecosystem."
According to BNHS, about 20 years back, there were four crore vultures in India, but it has come down to 22,000.
"We have organised many shows and sessions like powerpoint presentations, film shows, interaction session, rallies to save our eco-friendly bird vulture in this programme," said Animesh Bose, Programme coordinator, HNAF.
At present, there are four conservation breeding centres in India. Centre Rani in Assam has as many as 130 vultures over there, Rajabhatkhawa in West-Bengal has 118 vultures, Pinjore in Haryana has as many as 500 vultures and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has 60 vultures. (ANI)

