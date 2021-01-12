WB, Bihar receive first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine

Kolkata/Patna (West Bengal/Bihar) [India], January 12 (ANI): The first consignment of Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India (SII), arrived at Kolkata airport in West Bengal and Patna airport in Bihar on Tuesday.

The consignment of the vaccine was brought to Central Family Medical Stores in Bagbazar, Kolkata where it is being stored. In Patna, the consignment was taken to Nalanda Medical College for storage.

Other states and cities including Karnataka, Chennai and Delhi also received the first consignment of the vaccine earlier today.

Covishield is among the two coronavirus vaccines in India that have been given approval for emergency use authorisation.

SpiceJet on Tuesday carried India's first consignment of Covid vaccine 'Covidshield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1,088 kilograms from Pune to Delhi, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, vaccine transportation has started from Pune to 13 locations across the country, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the Minister said that 56.5 lakh doses of vaccines are being transported to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh, from Pune. (ANI)