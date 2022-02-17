WB: BJP appoints Convener, Co-Conveners of Legal Department

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI): Dr Sukanta Majumdar, President of West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), released an official statement regarding the appointment of the Convener and Co-Conveners of the Legal Department of the state organization on Wednesday.

As per the official statement, Advocate Lokenath Chatterjee has been appointed as the convener of the legal department and the co-conveners appointed are Bhajesh Jha, Rajendra Banerjee, Gouranga Das, Swatarup Namerjee, Vikas Singh, Binaybrata Bhowmik, Kabir Sankar Bose, Ajit Mishra, Sushmita Saha Dutta and Tarunjyoti Tiwari. (ANI)