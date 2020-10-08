WB: BJP begins 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against Mamata govt

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 8 (ANI): A heavy police force has been deployed at Hastings in Kolkata as workers of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.



BJP workers, who have gathered outside the BJP's state headquarter in Kolkata in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation, raised anti-government slogans.

On October 2, after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and National party president JP Nadda in Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had told ANI that the state unit of the party will organise a huge protest on October 8 regarding the corrupt and goon politics of the West Bengal government. (ANI)

