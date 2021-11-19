WB BJP leader sends legal notice to filmmaker Aparna Sen, seeks apology for derogatory remarks against BSF

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive Committee member Anirban Ganguly has sent a legal notice to filmmaker Aparna Sen seeking unconditional apology for allegedly calling BSF personnel "murderers" and "rapists".

"I have issued a notice through my lawyer to Smt Aparna Sen asking her to issue an unconditional apology for terming the @BSF_India a force which indulges in "rape" & "murder". Her behaviour is obnoxious, toxic, vicious & disgusting. She speaks the language of India's enemies," tweeted the BJP leader on Thursday.

Earlier, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF)'s South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata to apologise to the security force officers for the alleged derogatory language used by Trinamool Congress MLAs against the personnel.



Adhikari visited the BSF headquarters in Kolkata along with other 65 BJP MLAs today.

Speaking to ANI, "Adhikari said, "Some TMC MLAs used abusive languages for BSF in the Assembly. So we have come here to apologize to BSF officers and thank them for their national service."

"The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 11 to extend the BSF jurisdiction is good news for West Bengal. The BSF always do sacrifices for the nation and protect the people," he said.

The Centre had earlier in October empowered BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders. (ANI)

