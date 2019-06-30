WB: BJP worker 'shot by TMC goons'

Jhargram (West Bengal) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly shot by miscreants here at Baghua village in Jhargram in the wee hours of Sunday.

The BJP claimed that their worker Khagapati Mahato was killed by TMC goons.

Soon after the incident, Mahato was rushed to a nearby hospital in Jhargram. But, as his condition remained critical, doctors shifted him to Middnapur and then to SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

His father Rajani Mahato said his son has sustained serious injuries on the chest. He alleged that TMC supporters working for party leader Kabi Mahato shot his son when at a Harinaam chanting program in Baghua village. He asserted that they attacked Khagapati as he is working for BJP.

"My son was attending a Harinaam chanting program. A group of TMC workers reached the site in drunk condition and shot him from point blank range. Kabi Mahato is behind it," Khagapati's father told ANI.

Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

West Bengal has been witnessing several incidents of clashes between BJP and TMC workers. Both the parties have blamed each for the incidents of violence. A 24-hour bandh was called by the TMC today in Churchura area over a TMC leader's murder.

This comes after Dilip Ram, husband of Panchayat Pradhan and senior TMC leader Neetu Ram, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Bandel junction railway on Saturday morning. (ANI)

