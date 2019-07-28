WB: Body of BJP worker fished out canal in Hoogly

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): The body of BJP party worker Kashinath Ghosh was taken out from a canal here on Sunday, said police.

"It is a planned murder I want the murderer to get heavy punishment and if possible, the murderer should be hanged," Ghosh's wife alleged.

BJP workers have alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers murdered him. The TMC workers have denied the claim.

Ghosh, along with 26 other BJP members were accused of committing the murder of TMC member Lalchand Bagh in Nakunda village earlier. (ANI)

