Bardhaman (West Bengal) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The body of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was found in a pond under Madhabdihi police station limits on Wednesday.
ASP, Priyabrat Roy said: "Prima facie suggests that it is a murder. Further investigation underway." (ANI)
WB: Body of TMC worker found in pond
ANI | Updated: Dec 04, 2019 23:53 IST
