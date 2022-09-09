WB: BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national on border, hands over to BGB as humanity gesture

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended a Bangladeshi national here while he was allegedly crossing the International Border illegally.

According to BSF, the apprehended man was identified as Khalid Hasan Hridaya (27), a resident of Karghati village of Gopalganj district in Bangladesh. He was nabbed by BSF troops of Border Out Post Ranghat, 68 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier.

During interrogation, Khalid told BSF that he lost his hand in a bus accident. He was coming to India for treatment and an artificial limb by illegally crossing the International Border.



However, Khalid was later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh out of humanity and goodwill.

Yoginder Agrawal, Commanding Officer of 68 Battalion stated that BSF is taking strict measures to prevent infiltration along Indo-Bangladesh Border due to which some people are being apprehended.

Considering the seriousness of the crime of the apprehended people and due to the mutual cooperation and goodwill of the Border Guarding Forces of the two countries, some of them are handed over to each other, he added. (ANI)

