WB: BSF apprehends cattle smugglers

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two cattle smugglers from the bordering areas of Balabhut and Madhyabalabhut here on Monday.

The security forces also recovered nine cattle heads from their possession.

The Indian cattle smugglers were apprehended in two special operations from the Guwahati Frontier.

The operations were carried out in bordering areas of Balabhut and Madhyabalabhut in West Bengal. (ANI)

