Representative image

WB: BSF apprehends cattle smugglers

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:33 IST

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], July 1 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two cattle smugglers from the bordering areas of Balabhut and Madhyabalabhut here on Monday.
The security forces also recovered nine cattle heads from their possession.
The Indian cattle smugglers were apprehended in two special operations from the Guwahati Frontier.
The operations were carried out in bordering areas of Balabhut and Madhyabalabhut in West Bengal. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 21:09 IST

MEA to facilitate Nagad Kirtan at Nankana Sahib in Pak on 550th...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate Nagad Kirtan at Nankana Sahab Gurdawara in Pakistan on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 21:06 IST

Odisha: Cannabis worth Rs 47 lakh seized, one held

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Excise Department on Monday seized 541 kg cannabis with an estimated cost of Rs 47 lakh and arrested one person, police said.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:55 IST

We have enough state govts, don't prefer ruling J-K through...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad saying that the BJP is in power in "enough state governments" and that President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir was only due to security reasons.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:54 IST

DCW sets up Transgender Cell to look into complaints of the community

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday set up a Transgender Cell to look into the complaints of the community.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:54 IST

Hindu actresses should quit acting like Zaira Wasim, says Swami...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): In what appears to be a bizarre piece of advice, Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on Monday said that Hindu actresses should also quit acting in the film industry like Zaira Wasim.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:45 IST

Hydrocarbon extraction in Cauvery basin areas not economically...

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): DMK member in Lok Sabha TR Baalu on Monday raised the issue of hydrocarbon extraction in areas of the Cauvery basin, saying the farmers were against it and the exercise was not economically remunerative.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:30 IST

Modi govt committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits back to valley:...

New Delhi [India], July 01 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Centre is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:29 IST

AYUSH, MeitY ministries to collaborate for digitisation of AYUSH sector

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The ministries of Ayush and Electronics and Information Technology on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for collaboration in the digitisation of the AYUSH sector.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:19 IST

Hold polls, stop running J-K from Delhi: Azad

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI) Seeking early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Modi government should stop running Jammu and Kashmir from "Delhi" and it will be the biggest confidence-building measure.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:16 IST

Maharashtra train derailment: 8 trains diverted

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Eight trains were diverted after a goods train derailed between Jambrung and Thakurwari in Karjat-Lonavla section on Sunday, the Central Railway said.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:11 IST

Rajya Sabha adopts resolution to extend President rule in J&K

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI) Rajya Sabha on Monday adopted the resolution seeking an extension of President rule in Jammu and Kashmir for further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019.

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 20:08 IST

I-T based system for Haryana farmers to self-report their land,...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Monday that a simple and transparent system for farmers to self-report their land and crop details through I-T based system would be provided to enable them to receive the benefit of several government schem

