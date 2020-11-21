WB: BSF apprehends smuggler, seizes 12 kg ganja, 978 bottles of Phensedyl

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Phensedyl smuggler, seized 978 bottles of Phensedyl and 12 kgs of Ganja on South Bengal Frontier in Kolkata, on Friday.

According to the official press release, "The BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended one Phensedyl smuggler, seized 978 Phensedyl bottles worth 165,957 rupees and 12 kgs of Ganja during the Anti-Trans Border crime operations conducted between November 19 to November 20. These items were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the different locations of the border districts of South Bengal Frontier."

"On the intervening night of November 19-20, by acting on specific information, the BSF troops laid a special ambush at a village named Hatkhola, near the international boundary. Around midnight, the ambush party observed suspicious movement of four miscreants along with head load and challenged them. Noticing BSF troops, the miscreants threw the bags and tried to run away. BSF troops chased and apprehended one miscreant namely Naib Ali Mondal. However, other miscreants fled away taking advantage of the darkness and built-up area. After a thorough search of the area, four plastic bags were found containing 193 bottles of Phensedyl.", the release added.



Showcasing bravery, the press release added, "In other incidents, the BSF troops succeeded to foil smuggling attempts of Phesedyl smugglers and seized 785 Bottles Phensedyl from their respective areas of responsibilities on South Bengal Border."

"Besides, acting on the information, the BSF troops carried out special operations, near Indo-Bangladesh Border Road. At about five'o'clock in the morning, troops observed suspicious movements of miscreants and challenged them. Observing BSF troops, miscreants fled away taking advantage of darkness and foggy weather. Upon searching the area, troops found 12 kgs of Ganja from the spot.", the release added.

Later, the apprehended Phensedyl smuggler along with the seized Phensedyl bottles and Ganja were handed over to respective police stations. The customs office will take further legal action.

Since the onset of the year, BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier seized 2,61,120 bottles of Phensedyl and 2116.07 kgs of Ganja (including these seizures) while being smuggled to Bangladesh. (ANI)

