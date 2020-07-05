WB: BSF seizes 884 Phensedyl cough syrup, rescues 10 cattle along India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 884 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup and resued 10 cattle along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

"The BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier seized 884 bottles Phensedyl worth Rs 1,14,449 and rescued 10 cattle during the anti-trans border crime operations on June 4-5," BSF said in a press release.

These Phensedyl were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the different locations of the border districts of the state, the force added.

So far in the year 2020, the BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier have seized 1,43,379 bottles of Phensedyl and 2,429 kilogram of ganja in international smuggling cases. (ANI)

