WB: BSF seizes foreign birds in North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 14 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized 70 foreign birds which were smuggled to North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The BSF, acting on a tip-off, seized English Budgie birds, a variety of the native Australian Budgerigar, and handed them over to customs office.

"In an operation at about 12:23 hours on specific information, troops of BOP (Border Out Post) Gunarmath 64 Battalion BSF seized 70 Birds which were being brought into India from Bangladesh for sale," the BSF said on Twitter.

It said, "Further the seized birds were handed over to customs office petrapole." (ANI)

