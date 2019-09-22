Members of All India Buddhist Forum taking part in the peace rally at Siliguri on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Members of All India Buddhist Forum taking part in the peace rally at Siliguri on Sunday. Photo/ANI

WB: Buddhist organisation holds peace rally to promote message of global peace, national integrity

Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:10 IST

By Tarak Sarkar
Siliguri(West Bengal) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): With an aim to spread the message of global peace and national integrity, All India Buddhist Forum organised a conference with Buddhist religious leaders from across the country here on Sunday.
The forum also called out for a public gathering following a peace rally.
Buddhist monks like Bhantes, Lama, Rinpoches, Acharya, Khempo and several delegates from Delhi, Bhopal, Bodhgaya and Assam were among the participants in the conference and the rally.
While speaking to ANI, All India Buddhist Forum, General Secretary, Akash Lama said, "This region has been a witness to an increase in cases of mob lynching and religious intolerance which has taken away a lot of innocent lives. Therefore, we want to spread the message of global peace and national integrity through our programmes."
"In addition to that, there should also be an adequate representation of the Buddhist community in the West Bengal Minority Commission from North Bengal", he added further.
Voicing the same opinion, a Buddhist monk, Khemphu Chiring Tamang said, "We aim at spreading the message of peace throughout the country so that people can avoid social violence."
It is noted that around 90 per cent of the Buddhist population in the state hails from North Bengal, especially from the hills. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:37 IST

Punjab CM Amarinder accuses Harsimrat of lying over Golden...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday lashed out at Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur accusing her of peddling lies on the religious issues and spreading falsehood on the sensitive issue of Langar Prasad at the Golden Temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:19 IST

Hoping to get 10 seats in NDA for Maharashtra polls: RPI chief Athawale

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said he is hoping to get 10 seats for Republican Party of India (RPI) in the BJP-led alliance for Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:03 IST

PM Modi's popularity will bring in more investment to country,...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Hailing 'Howdy, Modi!' as a landmark event, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will bring in more investment opportunities for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:03 IST

Any talks with Pak in future will be about PoK: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks with Pakistan could not be resumed until Islamabad stops "exporting terrorism" to India, and added that any future discussion would be held on Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), and not on Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:39 IST

Farmers backbone of country, govt should priortise development...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday acknowledged the farmers of the country as the backbone of the nation and stated that it is the responsibility of both state and Centre to priortise development of rural parts of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:37 IST

Punjab: Drunken couple creates ruckus at Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between a drunken couple after heading out of a local club at city's Model Town area, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:59 IST

Delhi: Man kills wife on suspicion of having affair

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): A man identified as Aashu on Sunday allegedly murdered his wife on suspicion of having an extramarital affair.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:47 IST

Noida builder pays over 22 crore to administration for clearing dues

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): In a massive recovery of dues, Noida administration on Saturday received a payment of over 22 crores rupees from a construction company having projects in the district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:41 IST

Nadda meets Rahul Dravid in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda on Sunday met former cricketer Rahul Dravid at his residence here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:21 IST

Corporate tax rate cuts will help India become $ 5 trillion...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday backed the Centre's decision to cut corporate tax rates, saying that this will pave the way for India becoming a $ 5 trillion economy, while Uttar Pradesh will be a $ 1 trillion economy by 2024.

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:19 IST

Article 370 was a festering wound in the Indian Constitution:...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Article 370 was a festering wound in the Constitution which "bloodied our piece of heart and the heaven on this earth - Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:12 IST

Kerala: Orthodox faction hold Mass at St Mary's Cathedral, Kandanad

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid police security, the Orthodox faction conducted the holy mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Kandanad on Sunday.

Read More
iocl