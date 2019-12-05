WB: Charred body of woman found in Malda

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): A charred body of a woman was found in a mango orchard under the limits of English Bazar police station in Malda district of West Bengal on Thursday, police said.

While the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said that the woman was set ablaze with kerosene.

"We have recovered the charred body of a woman. She was burnt with kerosene. We also found some injury marks on her body. The body has been sent for post-mortem to Malda Medical College and Hospital," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prasanta Debnath said.

Police said that the incident is suspected to have occurred last night.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

