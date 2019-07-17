WB: Clash breaks out between BJYM members and police in Howrah

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): A clash broke out on Tuesday between several devotees including members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and police at Dobson Road in Howrah where the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was taking place.

The scuffle broke out after crowd of devotees at the spot increased. Devotees alleged that the police forcefully tried to move the crowd which aggravated the situation.

A member of BJYM said, "Like every Tuesday even today we were reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Suddenly the police came and started beating and abusing us."

Crying foul another devotee, Prahlad Kumar said, "When I sat for Hanuman Chalisa then two police officials dragged me and tear off my clothes." (ANI)

