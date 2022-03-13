WB CM constitutes high power panel to probe Tangra fire incident

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has constituted a high power committee to investigate the Tangra fire incident.

Billows of smoke still coming out from a godown where a massive fire broke out on Saturday in Kolkata's Tangra area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening which has still not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours.

Earlier, Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer, said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

