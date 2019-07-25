WB: College prof thrashed for supporting students who refused to chant 'Mamata Zindabad'

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters allegedly thrashed a college professor here on Thursday for supporting students who refused to chant 'Mamata Zindabad' and 'TMC Zindabad' in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The TMC supporters had allegedly locked the students in a room inside Harilal Pal College after a scuffle between the students and supporters on forcing the students to chant 'Mamata Zindabad'.

In the evening when, Subroto Chatterjee, Professor in the Bengali Department went and attempted to open the lock, the TMC supporters came and thrashed him for helping the students.

"It was our last day in the college and after our exam, we were clicking pictures by standing on the bench when a girl came and asked us not to do it. We said that we are seniors talk to us properly but she left and after a while, a group came and we had a fight. The matter went to Principal and we were ready to apologise but TMC supporters wanted us to chant 'Mamata Zindabad' 'TMC Zindabad'. When we didn't they locked us inside a room," a student, Amrita Chatterjee said.

Subroto Chatterjee, the college professor has filed a complaint against TMC supporters in the Uttarpada Police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

