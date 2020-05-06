WB Consumer Affairs Dept serves notice to 21 dealers for lockdown norms violation

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 (ANI): In past four days, the Consumer Affairs Department here has given show-cause notice to 21 dealers for violating lockdown norms, said Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay.

"In the past 4 days, the Consumer Department has given show-cause notice to 21 dealers for violating lockdown norms. Though in some areas people have been seen flouting social distancing norms, we happy that people at large are receiving satisfactorily their entitlements and about 50 per cent of the entitled people have taken their intake after observing social distancing norms," said Bandopadhyay during a video conference.

Informing about the number of coronavirus cases in the state, he said, "85 new COVId-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday, taking the total count to 1,344."

Of 1,344, till now 264 coronavirus patients have recovered and been discharged, he said while adding that "46 people were discharged and seven people died due to coronavirus today."

With the latest update on the number of COVID-19 deaths, the total count in the state has reached 68.

"However, of 1,344 total positive cases, only 940 are active cases," he added. (ANI)

