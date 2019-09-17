WB: Court disposes CBI's plea seeking NBW against former Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): In a relief to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, a special court for lawmakers here on Tuesday disposed the plea filed by the CBI seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

Special Court Judge Sanjib Talukdar passed the order.

According to sources, the CBI is likely to approach the Alipore Court as well as the Calcutta High Court seeking an NBW against Kumar.

CBI had moved the court seeking an NBW after the Kumar failed to appear before it despite being summoned form questioning in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

The court, while hearing Kumar's bail plea earlier today, had asked him to approach the District Sessions Court, which in turn had disposed of the bail plea.

The Calcutta High Court had last week withdrawn protection from arrest granted to the former Kolkata Commissioner in the case.

Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. He is accused of tampering with the evidence in the case. (ANI)

