WB: Doctors' strike enters 2nd day, patients suffer

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 12 (ANI): The strike by junior doctors of NRS Medical College and Hospital here entered the second day on Wednesday, leaving patients in the lurch.

The doctors went on strike on Tuesday after one of their colleagues was allegedly attacked by the family of a patient who died on June 10.

Patients said that they were not allowed to enter the hospital and were suffering due to lack of treatment.

"The doctors have not attended on me. I am suffering some stomach ailment. I was not aware that the doctors are on strike. I came to know while I was on my way to the hospital. I am here since yesterday. I am waiting for the strike to get over," Boiragi told ANI.

A patient's attendant said many of those who have come to the hospital are in a serious condition.

The junior doctors locked the hospital gates, stopped work at the outpatient department (OPD) and started a dharna in protest against the attack. However, patients later forced open the gates to enter the hospital.

Adequate security arrangements have been made, officials said.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased patient staged a protest alleging medical negligence by doctors.

West Bengal Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said four persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

"Emergency is open and talks are on. Four persons have been arrested in connection with attack on doctors," Bhattacharya said.

The doctor who was attacked is reportedly admitted in the intensive care unit after he sustained grievous injuries. (ANI)

