WB: DRI arrests one person for smuggling, recovers cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 cr

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested one person in Siliguri here for allegedly smuggling over 10 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 1.05 crore to Kolkata.

He was presented before the Siliguri court on Monday.

"The arrested has been identified as Sankat Yadav and is a resident of Bihar's Siwan district. He was arrested by the DRI for smuggling foreign origin cigarettes to Kolkata," Advocate Tridib Shah, appearing for DRI, told ANI.

The arrested was smuggling the cigarettes from Myanmar and Guwahati to Kolkata.

"The DRI intercepted and arrested Yadav and recovered over 10 lakh cigarettes from France and Paris worth Rs 1.05 crore," Shah added. (ANI)

