WB: Durga Puja pandal portrays changing modes of dissemination of information over years

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sporting theme with a social message -- 'Khabar Aguntuk', a Durga Puja pandal here portrays the changing modes of dissemination of information over the years, by using models of ancient rotary telephone, pigeon messenger and much more.

The Durga Puja pandal at Haridevpur 41 Pally Club, is beautifully decorated with paper boats and umbrellas. Several modes of communication portrayed here include a giant model of a rotary telephone, mannequin of a postman, a man beating drums to convey information and a group of old women sitting together and sharing information.



"This year's theme is 'Khabar Aguntuk' through which we have basically tried to portray the ancient modes of information including mannequin of men sailing via ship in order to disseminate information and riding a bicycle to convey some news to other people. These models and mannequins are made of eco-friendly material," said Dipankar Chatterjee, the organiser of the pandal.

Most of the mannequins and models in the pandals are made out of an eco-friendly cloth, which is available in Bengaluru.

"This is a famous pandal of South Kolkata and I loved this year's theme. I visit here every year and each year the organisers portray the distinctive theme. This theme is conveying a social message through which people and especially children will get to know about the ancient modes of communication like pigeons, postman and rotary phone and much more. I loved the creativity," said Sarthak, a visitor. (ANI)

