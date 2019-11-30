WB: Eight convicted in Murshidabad fake currency notes case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A special court has convicted eight persons in connection with the case pertaining to the high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) recovered from West Bengal's Murshidabad in May 2015.

The NIA court convicted Sushanta Sahu, Uttam Kumar Sinha, Purushottam Kumar Keshari, Ashok Gupta, Prashanto Mondal, Rubel Mia, Anarul Mia and Sureshbhai Lathidadia on their pleading guilty to all the offences under which they were charged by the probe agency.

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had detained accused Sushanta Sahu on May 26, 2015, and recovered 951 of Rs 1,000 and 100 of Rs 500 high quality FICN with the face value of Rs 9,51,000 and Rs 10,01,000 respectively, said an official statement.

The NIA had re-registered the case on August 17, 2015, against accused Sushanta Sahu and other unknown accused alleging they obtained FICN from Bangladesh to India with an intention to damage the monetary stability and economic security of India.

After completion of investigation, the NIA filed the main charge-sheet and one supplementary charge-sheet against 11 accused under several relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The trial against a remaining arrested accused and an absconding accused will continue before the court. (ANI)

