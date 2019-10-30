WB: Families of labourers killed by terrorists mourn death of kin

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Remorse has enveloped West Bengal's Murshidabad. Following the killing of five labourers hailing from the region, people in the town are in state of deep shock.

On Tuesday, five labourers from Murshidabad were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

One of the members of bereaved kin, Aftab Ullah, narrating his ordeal told ANI, "I got a phone call and got to know that five men from our village were killed in Kashmir. The police took aadhar card and other details of them. They had gone to Kashmir some 26 days ago."

Another affected family member, Kasamuddin Sarkar said that the victims had gone to Kashmir for some farming related work.

"Zainuddin Sarkar, Ahmaddin, Rafiqul, Rafique and Musalim went there to do farming work," he said.

On Tuesday, terrorists killed five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she tweeted. (ANI)

