WB: Family of 3, including one child murdered

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, three people, including a child, were murdered by unknown miscreants in their house on Thursday in Jiyaganj area of Murshidabad.

The deceased have been identified as Bandhu Prakash Pal (35), his wife Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and son Angan Bandhu Pal (6).

Bandhu Prakash Pal was a school teacher who worked in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school and his wife was pregnant. All the three were brutally murdered by a sharp weapon, police said.

"Prakash was a teacher in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school. He was working for the last 20 years. He is originally from the Sahapur area and had shifted in Murshidabad for his son's education. We do not know if they had any problem with anyone," said Sujoy Ghosh, brother of the deceased teacher.

The brutality of the murder has shocked everyone in the vicinity.

The incident came to light after the neighbours found the bodies inside their house and informed the police.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

