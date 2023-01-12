WB: Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Jhupri market, one injured

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], January 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at Jhupri market in the Eddy Block of Salt Lake area in Kolkata on Thursday, officials said.

They added that while the fire was largely controlled, some pocket fires were being doused.

As many as 12 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze that broke out at a shop, leaving a man injured and inflicting a heavy loss of property.

While locals blamed the fire on inflammable materials at the shop, the officials are yet to ascertain the cause.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police, Gaurav Sharma and state Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and assured that the matter would be investigated.

"The matter will be investigated once the cause of the fire is ascertained. The fire was brought under control but fire tenders are still at the spot, trying to douse pocket fires in certain areas. One person was injured in the incident and there was a significant loss of property as the fire broke out in a market area," a fire official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)