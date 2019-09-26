Due to a breakage of the temporary embankment on Fulahar river in Malda in West Bengal on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Due to a breakage of the temporary embankment on Fulahar river in Malda in West Bengal on Thursday. Photo/ANI

WB: Flash floods in Malda due to breakage of embankment on Fulahar river

By Tarak Sarkar | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 15:40 IST

Malda (West Bengal) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Following incessant rainfall from the last few days here, a temporary embankment on the Fulahar river broke, which flooded the villages of Ratua I block here affecting around 8000 villagers on Thursday.
Debipur, Mahanandatola, Bilaimari, New Belaimari and Sujapur villages have been severely affected due to this. The flash floods have also flooded acres of the agriculture fields of these villagers.
"Between Sujapur and Debipur, the embankment was collapsed this early morning which flooded many villages and farmlands. If the administrations had taken action at the right time, this would not have happened. The contractor is now working only to make money", Pranab Kumar Singha, a local resident told ANI.
"The main embankment was collapsed earlier and now the ring embankment has collapsed," said Panchayat Pradhan, Debipur, Ratua I, Malda.
The district administration is arranging shelters for homeless people and has rushed to the spot to take the stock of the situation.
River Ganga has also created a flood-like situation in Malda. The continuous rain has increased the water level and the river is flowing above the extreme danger level mark. As a result, it has created a flood-like situation in Manikchak block.
This can affect more than 40,000 villagers of Narayanpur, Domhut, Jotpatta, Gadaichar and many more villagers. (ANI)

